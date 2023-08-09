CRIME WATCH: Car stolen from SODO murder victim was last seen in West Seattle

Police are asking for help finding that car. They say it was stolen from a man found shot to death near 1st/Walker in SODO around 3:30 am Tuesday. They said little about circumstances initially, but now say the 52-year-old victim was a ride-share driver, apparently killed in the process of a carjacking. And they said tonight that the car was seen in West Seattle shortly afterward (where in WS, they didn’t say, but we’re asking). The SPD update tonight says, “The vehicle is a light blue 2014 Toyota Prius with Washington license plates BEP3940. Also, the vehicle has one mismatched rim. All other rims are silver in color.” Call 911 if you see it.