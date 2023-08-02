West Seattle, Washington

COUNTDOWN: Three days until dance, music, food, kayaking @ Duwamish River Festival

Two weeks after performing in the West Seattle Grand Parade, the folkloric dance group Joyas Mestizas is on the schedule for this Saturday’s Duwamish River Festival – which includes not only performances but also art activities, vendors, kayaking, and more. For the second year, you’ll find the festival at its new home, Duwamish River People’s Park (8700 Dallas Avenue S. in South Park), noon-5 pm Saturday (August 5th). The Duwamish River Community Coalition coordinates the festival, celebrating Seattle’s only river and the ongoing cleanup work (on which you can comment while there). Here’s the schedule of events.

