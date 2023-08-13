COUNTDOWN: 3 street festivals in the next 2 weekends

This was one of those rare summer weekends without any major events. The next two weekends are a different story, so here’s a reminder:

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20: Alki Beach Pride is one week from today, and this year part of the celebration will be in the street as well as on the beach. It’s happening noon-7 pm next Sunday and Alki Avenue SW will be closed between Marine and 60th. Here’s the official community notice, including setup and breakdown times. Watch the ABP website for the schedule of events.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26: Both ends of the peninsula will be partying in the street on this date:

Admiral Funktion – California SW will be closed between Admiral Way for the second annual festival presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association. Festivities start at 11 am that day and continue until 10 pm. (WSB is a community co-sponsor.)

White Center Block Party – Also starting at 11 am that day and continuing into the night, the annual WC Block Party takes over 16th SW from Roxbury to 100th. Highlights are in this announcement published on our partner site White Center Now.