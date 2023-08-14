West Seattle, Washington

14 Monday

Coming soon to the West Seattle Bridge: Bus-lane enforcement camera

August 14, 2023 2:02 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Just announced by SDOT: The city is adding three new traffic-enforcement cameras, and one of them will be for bus-lane violations on the West Seattle Bridge (the other two will be downtown block-the-box cameras). From the announcement:

… The new cameras will allow the city to collect a larger data set for a more robust analysis of the impact and effectiveness of these types of automated enforcement programs. The city expects to install the cameras at the three identified locations at the beginning of September. There will be a 30-day warning period to ensure the public has adequate notice to learn the rules of the road. … The locations were selected due to the large volume of pedestrians present combined with a high rate of observed violations by drivers.

This is part of a “pilot program” resulting from legislative authorization of more uses for automated enforcement cameras. Separate from the one-month grace period, the city says, first-time violators will get a warning letter, and $75 tickets after that. Where does the money go? The announcement notes:

Under state law, half of the net revenue from the traffic cameras will go to a Washington Traffic Safety Commission fund for bicycle and pedestrian safety projects, and the other half of the net revenue must be used to build safety and mobility improvements for people with disabilities in Seattle. SDOT plans to invest this in building more accessible walk signals which vibrate and make a noise to let people with limited vision or hearing know when it is safe to cross the street.

As with other automated enforcement cameras – like school-zone speeding and red-light running – the announcement notes, “To protect privacy, the cameras will only record vehicle license plates and not the people inside the car. The photos are only intended to be used for enforcing the bus lane and blocking the box laws, and are not intended for other law enforcement action.”

4 Replies to "Coming soon to the West Seattle Bridge: Bus-lane enforcement camera"

  • flimflam August 14, 2023 (2:10 pm)
    If the cameras are only using plate numbers and purposely NOT looking to ID the driver out of privacy concerns, how will a fine be enforceable?

  • Mark P August 14, 2023 (2:31 pm)
    Excellent!

  • Lola August 14, 2023 (2:42 pm)
    You do not know how many people in the morning use the bus lane as their own personal lane and zoom by as if they have the right to be in that lane.  I am glad they will be putting these in. 

  • dhg August 14, 2023 (2:43 pm)
    Now the police needs to crack down on the many many cars that hide their plate. Most use a plastic cover that hides it from anything except looking at it straight on, or a tinted one that simply makes it impossible to read from any angle.  There’s also all those bike racks without bikes conveniently blocking the plate.

