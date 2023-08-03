Blue Angels practice = increased commercial air traffic over West Seattle

(Photo by Jamie Kinney, from Blue Angels’ Seattle arrival on Wednesday)

Particularly if you’re in south West Seattle, you’ve likely noticed the increase in air traffic the past hour and a half or so. No, it’s not just the Blue Angels, but it’s because of them – route changes for Sea-Tac takeoffs. Today is the longest practice day for the Blue Angels, so this will be happening through 3 pm or so. (And for those who have asked, no, the practices do NOT require I-90 bridge closures any more, so this isn’t affecting traffic on the ground.) The full Seafair airshow, with other visiting aircraft, happens Friday-Sunday – schedule here.