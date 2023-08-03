West Seattle, Washington

03 Thursday

72℉

Blue Angels practice = increased commercial air traffic over West Seattle

August 3, 2023 12:26 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Blue Angels | West Seattle news

(Photo by Jamie Kinney, from Blue Angels’ Seattle arrival on Wednesday)

Particularly if you’re in south West Seattle, you’ve likely noticed the increase in air traffic the past hour and a half or so. No, it’s not just the Blue Angels, but it’s because of them – route changes for Sea-Tac takeoffs. Today is the longest practice day for the Blue Angels, so this will be happening through 3 pm or so. (And for those who have asked, no, the practices do NOT require I-90 bridge closures any more, so this isn’t affecting traffic on the ground.) The full Seafair airshow, with other visiting aircraft, happens Friday-Sunday – schedule here.

Share This

2 Replies to "Blue Angels practice = increased commercial air traffic over West Seattle"

  • Rhonda August 3, 2023 (12:43 pm)
    Reply

    The airliners are flying right over our living room here in Arbor Heights. Our neighbor is a commercial aviation buff so he’s pretty excited.

  • newnative August 3, 2023 (1:07 pm)
    Reply

    I’m working in Lower Queen Anne facing east and I’m noticing a lot more commercial traffic at a higher altitude and further east too. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.