BIZNOTE: New ice-cream option in West Seattle

Just in time for another heat wave, there’s a new type of ice cream in town. Meaghan Haas of Highland Park Corner Store says it’s a new sideline in her storefront:

Tip Top an Ice Cream Shop brings New Zealand-style ice cream to Seattle. New Zealand-style ice cream, also known as real fruit ice cream, blends frozen fruit into an ice cream base, creating a custom-flavored ice cream each time. While it has been popular in New Zealand for quite some time, this fruity treat is just now catching on in the States. With only a handful of Little Jems (the custom-made ice cream blenders) in the States, Tip Top is the first one here in Seattle.

Tip Top’s tagline is “New Zealand-style ice cream with a Northwest twist.” Sourcing local ingredients that reflect the flavors of both New Zealand (hokey pokey – aka seafoam – from Indu!ge Desserts) and the Northwest (sweet cream and coconut cream base from Full Tilt), Tip Top seeks to keep the simple intent of NZ-style ice cream with local NW tastes. Additional regional ingredients include locally sourced fruits (when available), Theo chocolate, Three Tree Tea matcha powder, and Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce spice powder.

Tip Top is located inside Highland Park Corner Store, a community-centric corner store in Highland Park, West Seattle. Owner Meaghan Haas immigrated from the Seattle area to New Zealand after high school and obtained her degree from University of Auckland. She sees Tip Top as a way to bring her appreciation of her time in New Zealand – and Kiwi culture – to the Seattle area. Tip Top serves ice cream 7 days a week, from 11 am-8 pm Mondays-Saturdays, and 11 am-5 pm Sundays.