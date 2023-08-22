BIZNOTE: Longrunning West Seattle pet business needs to fetch a new home – again

A dozen-plus years after Sarah Mettler took over Lady Di Pet Chaperone, she’s in need of a new location – again – thanks to redevelopment, and hoping you might know the perfect place.

(Photo courtesy Sarah Mettler [clients enter off the alley])

Last time, she was able to stay on the same block in The Junction, moving from 4433 42nd SW – which became Junction Flats – to 4451 42nd SW. But now, nine years later, the block is almost completely redeveloped and out of possibilities. Mettler says her landlord has informed her the site will be used as staging for the upcoming mixed-use project at 4448 California SW and she’ll have to be out by year’s end. As she told her clients in the initial announcement, “Although I’m planning to work with an agent, some of the best properties are discovered by word of mouth. If you or anyone you know has a property available for lease or a lease-to-own option, please share their contact information and I will be so grateful.”

So we asked – what’s she looking for? “My dream is to stay in West Seattle but I am open to surrounding areas. I will need a space with a minimum of 1000sf. Cozy is my desire but I could turn an old warehouse into a palace if needed. The dogs will need access to an outside area to potty, even if it’s not your traditional yard. I offer daycare and overnight boarding 365 days a year.” If you have a possibility in mind, contact info – email, phone, or web message – is here. (But in the meantime, Lady Di Pet Chaperone remains open and “business as usual.”