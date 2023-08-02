BIZNOTE: ‘K-food’ coming to former Wanna space in Highland Park

(Photo sent by John)

Thanks to everyone who has texted and emailed about the sign that just appeared at the space where Wanna Burger and Teriyaki closed back in May, at 1513 SW Holden in Highland Park: Chef Korea Miso. We’ve been watching the space ever since a commenter on the original closure story noticed a sign indicating it was being remodeled and would “reopen” in June. A return of Wanna didn’t seem likely, as the restaurant’s website had been taken down as soon as it closed, but we didn’t know for sure until now. As with so many times we’ve been by on spec, no one was there when we went back this morning, but we did reach someone by phone who was able to tell us a bit about the new restaurant. She said the menu will be “Korean-food based (called K-food).” Hours will be Mondays through Saturdays, 11 am to 9 pm, closed Sundays, and they’re just waiting on the final health permit before they can open.