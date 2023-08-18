BIZNOTE: Distinctive White Center building to become West Seattle day care/preschool’s future home

It’s been a year and a half since Chase Bank closed its White Center location in that distinctive round building at 1616 SW 100th. At the time, we reported on partner site White Center Now that Chase planned to put the half-acre site up for sale. This week, a reader asked us about fencing that has gone up around the site, and whether that indicated the building’s future had been determined. Our subsequent research revealed that the site has been purchased by the owner of West Seattle’s Evergreen Learning Center. ELC’s current location at 6007 California SW has long had a redevelopment plan – mixed use with ~50 apartments – so the preschool/child-care center needed a new home. Contacted by email, ELC owner Cassie Ragsdale confirmed that the former bank building is ELC’s future home: “I just recently closed on this location to move Evergreen Learning Center to, since the location that we are currently in will be redeveloped. We are in the permitting stage but are hoping to begin construction this fall. We’re excited to be bringing our school to the White Center community!” This also continues a mini-trend of preschool/child-care renovating and reusing former institutional buildings, such as WorldKids School (WSB sponsor) renovating Fauntleroy’s former Christian Science church as an expansion location.