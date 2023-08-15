BACK TO SCHOOL: Chief Sealth International High School PTSA wants you!

Some students in West Seattle head back to class as soon as tomorrow. For Seattle Public Schools, summer break has three weeks to go – but a lot of preparation is happening, including organizations like the Chief Sealth International High School PTSA, which asked us to share this open invitation:

The Chief Sealth PTSA is gearing up for an amazing 2023-24 school year and is looking for some folks to join us. Our primary focus as PTSA is to build community and raise funds to support the programs and activities that provide enrichment and basic needs to students and staff.

We currently have a number of positions open on the Board including Co-Treasurer, Secretary, Volunteer Coordinator, and Legislative/Advocacy Chair. These positions help make crucial funding decisions and take on projects that directly benefit the school. You don’t need to be a parent to join or take a leadership role on the PTSA – we invite all members of the school and local community who want to make a difference to sign up.

“We’ve got some exciting plans in the works for next year, including planning our first fund-raising auction in four years this December,” says incoming Chief Sealth PTSA co-President Shannon McDonald. “Becoming a PTSA board member is a great way for folks to get involved and help strengthen our school, family, and community partnerships here in West Seattle.”

If you’re a community-minded person looking to help actively support a local school and its students or have any questions, please reach out to chiefsealthptsa@gmail.com. You can also join the PTSA here. We promise it will be fun, interesting, and deeply rewarding!