West Seattle, Washington

08 Saturday

61℉

YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Little League baseball, softball tournament time

July 8, 2023 10:20 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

It’s not only All-Star time for Major League Baseball, it’s also All-Star Tournament season for West Seattle Little League teams. Jackie Borg from WSLL shares these updates:

West Seattle Little League (WSLL) sent three baseball teams – one for each division, 10s, 11s, and 12s – and three softball teams – 10s, 11s, and Juniors (13-14-year-olds) – to compete in the WA District 7 Little League All-Stars Tournaments.

WSLL 12s baseball All-Stars won their district tournament and are state-bound! The state tournament starts on 7/15 in Poulsbo.

Juniors softball took 2nd place in the District 7 tournament.

Around town, you can catch the other WSLL All-Stars teams in play:

10s Baseball – Tournament started today @ South Highline National LL field in Normandy Park
11s Baseball – Tournament under way, with another game today @ South Highline National LL
10s Softball – District 7 Championship game tomorrow @ SWAC Upper field
11s Softball – Tournament starts 7/17 @ Issaquah HS

We will be updating the website westseattlelittleleague.com with standings as often as possible. You can also see the full schedule and check out the rosters for all teams.

Share This

No Replies to "YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Little League baseball, softball tournament time"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.