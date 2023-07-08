YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Little League baseball, softball tournament time

It’s not only All-Star time for Major League Baseball, it’s also All-Star Tournament season for West Seattle Little League teams. Jackie Borg from WSLL shares these updates:

West Seattle Little League (WSLL) sent three baseball teams – one for each division, 10s, 11s, and 12s – and three softball teams – 10s, 11s, and Juniors (13-14-year-olds) – to compete in the WA District 7 Little League All-Stars Tournaments.

WSLL 12s baseball All-Stars won their district tournament and are state-bound! The state tournament starts on 7/15 in Poulsbo.

Juniors softball took 2nd place in the District 7 tournament.

Around town, you can catch the other WSLL All-Stars teams in play:

10s Baseball – Tournament started today @ South Highline National LL field in Normandy Park

11s Baseball – Tournament under way, with another game today @ South Highline National LL

10s Softball – District 7 Championship game tomorrow @ SWAC Upper field

11s Softball – Tournament starts 7/17 @ Issaquah HS

We will be updating the website westseattlelittleleague.com with standings as often as possible. You can also see the full schedule and check out the rosters for all teams.