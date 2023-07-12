YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Baseball celebrates a regional championship and aims for two more

All-Star Week may be ending, but the midsummer excitement continues for youth-baseball All-Star teams. West Seattle Baseball has just seen one team score a regional championship, and two others are taking a swing at the titles in their categories. Proud coach/parent Randall Hauk sent the report:

While the all-stars of Major League Baseball played this week in Seattle, some of West Seattle’s finest youth baseball players went to Olympia last weekend and brought home a championship.

The West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars emerged from the PONY Baseball Northwest Regional tournament as the 2023 champions after their 11-1 victory Sunday evening over the Maltby All-Stars in the championship game.

In the photo above are:

-front/on ground – Miles Cole and Lewis Kerns

-standing – Graham Masaon, Canon Womac, Koa Perez, Henry Rice, Blake Tep, Robert Jauregui, Ari Beman, Jonah Hull, Nick Webber, Chase Cummings, and Henry Hauk

-coaches – Dan Womac, Randall Hauk, and Tim Kerns

West Seattle Red advanced to the final as the tournament’s number one seed, having won all three of their group-play games, out-scoring their opponents 53-18.

The team will travel to Norwalk, California as the Northwest Regional Champion to compete for the West Zone title starting on Thursday, July 20. West Seattle will first face the host team, Norwalk PONY Baseball in a first-round match set for 4:30 p.m. PDT.

West Seattle Baseball is also sending two other all-stars teams to represent the Northwest Region in West Zone play.

The West Seattle 11U Red All-Stars squad starts their quest for the West Zone Bronco-11 crown on Thursday, July 13 in Walnut, California, as they face Simi Valley at 3 p.m. PDT. The 11U is coming off a recent championship run in the Perfect Game 4th of July Blast-Off tournament, ending with a 15-0 win over Stilly Venom in the title match.

West Seattle Baseball’s 9U All-Stars will also be in Walnut, California this week to contest the Mustang-9 West Zone title, facing the host team, also at 3 p.m. PDT. The team most-recently competed in the Lee Johnson Firecracker tournament, going 3-1 before falling in the championship game.