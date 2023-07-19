YOU CAN HELP: Summer food drive at Admiral Church

If you have nonperishable food to share, Admiral Church invites you to bring it over and contribute to its summer donation drive for the White Center Food Bank. A bin is open in the church lobby (4320 SW Hill) 10 am-1 pm today and Tuesdays through Thursdays plus Sundays; church volunteers are outside to accept drive-by/dropoff donations 10 am-noon Mondays and 2-4 pm Thursdays. Here’s a list of what’s most needed. The donation drive continues through the end of August.