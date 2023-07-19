West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Summer food drive at Admiral Church

July 19, 2023 9:12 am
If you have nonperishable food to share, Admiral Church invites you to bring it over and contribute to its summer donation drive for the White Center Food Bank. A bin is open in the church lobby (4320 SW Hill) 10 am-1 pm today and Tuesdays through Thursdays plus Sundays; church volunteers are outside to accept drive-by/dropoff donations 10 am-noon Mondays and 2-4 pm Thursdays. Here’s a list of what’s most needed. The donation drive continues through the end of August.

