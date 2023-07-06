West Seattle, Washington

06 Thursday

79℉

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Young peregrine falcon rescued from low bridge

July 6, 2023 2:44 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

In the comment section for this morning’s traffic watch, Ellen posted an alert about an “injured peregrine falcon” on the low-bridge path. A short time ago, we received this report and photo, sent by Tracy, explaining how the situation turned out:

(Photo by Sam D.)

This morning at 5:30 am on the Spokane Street Bridge bike path, a small group of morning bike commuters assisted in helping a fledgling peregrine falcon that had flown down from the nesting sites on the higher West Seattle Bridge.
We were able to place the young bird into a box with the help from volunteer Jenn from the Urban Raptor Conservancy. Patti from URC said, “She is now at PAWS to eat quail and grow her wings. We hope to release her to her parents in a few days.”

Thanks to everyone who stopped to help this morning.

Something similar happened in 2020 (see that WSB story for more background on the bridge-nesting falcons). As for what’w happened since then, the URC’s 2022 report tells a mostly sad story.

Share This

7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Young peregrine falcon rescued from low bridge"

  • Paul July 6, 2023 (4:01 pm)
    Reply

    Love these birds!  And the face on that cute little one!  So glad it got the help it needed.

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul July 6, 2023 (4:21 pm)
    Reply

    It’s is sad that the original pair was lost to bird flu. However, it is very exciting that a new pair took occupancy almost immediately and successfully nested. This juvenile is from that pair. They had two.It’s also great that she isn’t injured 

  • Rick July 6, 2023 (4:36 pm)
    Reply

    Awwwwwww.

  • Rick July 6, 2023 (4:48 pm)
    Reply

    Awwwwww….

  • Steve July 6, 2023 (5:14 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you so much to everyone that helped this sweet bird!

  • Beth July 6, 2023 (5:27 pm)
    Reply

    Really strange because this guy (he’s smaller than the photo makes him appear) was hanging out on our railing for about 10 minutes. Wonder if these babies lost their mama?

  • West Seattle Commuter July 6, 2023 (5:38 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you to the man in the yellow vest/jacket who stopped and tried to get the other cyclists to move over. The injured peregrine was found just after the bridge re-opened to traffic, so there were many people trying to cross at once. I saw the confused looking bird and moved as far to the left as I could. I think a lot of other folks just didn’t realize what was going on. If not for that good samaritan, this poor little creature might have been accidentally run over.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.