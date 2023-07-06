WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Young peregrine falcon rescued from low bridge

In the comment section for this morning’s traffic watch, Ellen posted an alert about an “injured peregrine falcon” on the low-bridge path. A short time ago, we received this report and photo, sent by Tracy, explaining how the situation turned out:

(Photo by Sam D.) This morning at 5:30 am on the Spokane Street Bridge bike path, a small group of morning bike commuters assisted in helping a fledgling peregrine falcon that had flown down from the nesting sites on the higher West Seattle Bridge.

We were able to place the young bird into a box with the help from volunteer Jenn from the Urban Raptor Conservancy. Patti from URC said, “She is now at PAWS to eat quail and grow her wings. We hope to release her to her parents in a few days.” Thanks to everyone who stopped to help this morning.

Something similar happened in 2020 (see that WSB story for more background on the bridge-nesting falcons). As for what’w happened since then, the URC’s 2022 report tells a mostly sad story.