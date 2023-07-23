WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Two video views

Two reader-provided videos of West Seattle wildlife to share this afternoon. First, Manuel and daughter were out along Longfellow Creek when they got this view of three of its beavers:

Two years ago we wrote about a city plan to keep beaver dams from blocking creek flow; checking back on the city website, it looks like a related project remains in the planning phase.

On to the shores of Puget Sound – Stewart L. shared this video of a river otter, dining:

If you’re new around here – yes, river otters are the ones you’ll commonly see in the saltwater around here, not sea otters.