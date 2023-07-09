WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 things to know

(Early-morning photo by Marc Milrod)

Here’s our list for what’s happening in West Seattle today/tonight:

THREE LIBRARIES CLOSED: As we reported Friday, the Delridge, High Point, and Southwest libraries are closed all weekend because of bedbugs, for which they’ll be treated tomorrow, reopening late that day.

BABY DEVELOPMENTAL PLAY & Q/A: 9 am at Alki Beach – for parents and babies. Our calendar listing has details.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm; the market offers summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, plant starts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska – but note that next week during West Seattle Summer Fest, the market will relocate to California north of Oregon)

SOUL SPA: Inner Alchemy is hosting Soul Spas on Sundays at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) during Farmers’ Market hours, 10 am-2 pm: “a fun community experience of meeting our talented local healers, makers, and artists right alongside the Farmers’ Market. Mini-sessions, shopping, connecting, and Timmy cooking brunch!”

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day, shine or rain. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Second Sunday of the season for free tours of historic Alki Point Lighthouse (3201 Alki Avenue SW), 1-4 pm (last tour starts at 3:45 pm).

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: 3 pm matinee at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Hunty Lyles performs acoustic music 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WSHS CLASS OF ’55, ’56, ’57? Today’s reunion is for you! If you’re not already RSVP’d, our calendar listing has organizers’ contact info. Event is at 3 pm at Glen Acres Golf and Country Club (1000 S. 112th).

SUNSET GONG BATH & MEDITATION: 7:30 pm at Lowman Beach (7017 Beach Drive SW) – details in our calendar listing. $25 suggested donation.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!