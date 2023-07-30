WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes

(Morning fishing at Lincoln Park, photographed earlier this week by Vanessa)

Welcome to Sunday! Here’s what’s happening:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is happening between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, plant starts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

PADDLE TO MUCKLESHOOT CANOES ARRIVE: About 100 Indigenous canoe families are expected to land on Alki Beach starting around 11 am, on the last waterborne leg of the Paddle to Muckleshoot, the first regional Canoe Journey since before the pandemic. More info in our preview from last night.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day, shine or rain. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Another chance for free tours of historic Alki Point Lighthouse (3201 Alki Avenue SW), 1-4 pm (last tour starts at 3:45 pm).

POP-UP BAKESHOP: 2-5 pm, Boy Howdy Bakeshop will be at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW).

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Eli Lev performs harp music 3-5 pm.

BOOKS & BRICKS BENEFIT: 4 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), food, drink, and music to support a nonprofit expanding educational access in Africa.

SUNSET GONG BATH & MEDITATION: 7:30 pm at Lowman Beach (7017 Beach Drive SW) – details in our calendar listing. $25 suggested donation.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!