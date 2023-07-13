West Seattle Summer Fest Eve, Art Walk, Concerts @ Hiawatha, more for your Thursday

Huge night ahead for three reasons – so we’ll start with them!

SUMMER FEST EVE: It’s the night before the big three-day festival in The Junction, and the streets will be closed in the festival zone by 4 pm – California between Oregon and Genesee and between Oregon and Edmunds (Oregon stays open to east-west traffic), Alaska between 42nd and 44th. Here’s the festival map showing where:

All are welcome to come to The Junction tonight, walk in the streets, and enjoy the pre-festival evening, which coincides with the monthly West Seattle Art Walk (more on that below) and also features bonus events like DancePowered‘s flash mob at the Walk All Ways crossing around 7:15 pm, performers at KeyBank Plaza (including Aurora Ave.!), and “tons of colored chalk lying around” for sidewalk/pavement art. (And don’t miss Easy Street Records‘ film premiere, previewed here.)

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, WITH THE ART OF MUSIC: 5-9 pm, at venues all over the peninsula, it’s the night to celebrate art! Here’s the map/list for this month:

For specifics on artists/locations, go here. Tonight’s two Art of Music performances are 6-7:45 pm, Hopscotch at the Alki Arts pop-up (California/Oregon) and Jean Mann at Wend Jewelry (3278 California SW).

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: The Admiral Neighborhood Association is reviving the free concerts on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center (along Walnut south of Lander) for three Thursday nights starting tonight, 6:30 pm, with the West Seattle Big Band. Bring your own chair/blanket (and picnic dinner if you feel like it) – everyone welcome. And as noted here – visit Admiral Art Walk participants first to get “passport stamps” and then enter a prize drawing at the concert!

Also happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily operations continue at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

HIAWATHA WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-6:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm – here’s the schedule of sessions. (FYI, closed for swim meets Friday and Saturday.)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Thai-U-Up will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

OPEN MIC: 7-9 pm, musicians of all genres at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: Second week for the return of this hit musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

There’s even more in our calendar!