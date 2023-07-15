West Seattle Summer Fest day 2 and the rest of what’s up for your Saturday

West Seattle Summer Fest continues in the heart of The Junction!

Again today, we’re in The Junction reporting live from the Info Booth (here’s our Day 1 coverage). Today’s festival basics:

Festival hours today: 10 am-8 pm (music runs later)

Booths/vendors: 10 am-8 pm

Sidewalk Sale: Outside year-round Junction merchants’ shops; hours may vary

Music: Two stages today – 11 am to 7 pm (auxiliary stage in Junction Plaza Park, 42nd/Alaska), noon-10 pm (main stage on California north of Oregon)

Kids Zone: SW Alaska west of California (free activities plus inflatables that are accessible for a fee – $5 to use one, $20 all-day pass)

Food/drink: SW Alaska east of California (plus year-round restaurants/bars, many with sidewalk/street cafés, and also some local booths throughout the festival zone), many open past 8 pm. Beer garden is by the main stage.

Info Booth: In the heart of Walk-All-Ways. Find Summer Fest merch here and at a tent on California north of Oregon.

See you in The Junction! Also happening in West Seattle today/tonight:

HIKE THE WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: Monthly hike, all welcome, meet at 9:30 am at the Arboretum on the north edge of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-2 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, with a sizable selection of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening every week, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development.

SEATTLE VOLLEYBALL ACADEMY TRYOUTS: West Seattle-based program has tryouts today in Burien, 10 am. Details here.

FYI – PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT: 64 players are signed up for a “hat tournament” at the Walt Hundley Playfield courts, 10 am-4 pm, featuring a BBQ/potluck. (6920 34th SW)

HERON’S NEST MARKET: 10 am-5 pm, visit this greenspace and shop from local artisans. (4818 Puget Way SW)

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

CHIEF SEALTH REUNIONS: 11 am-3 pm at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), the Class of ’71 – info here. Then at 3 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), the Sealth all-class reunion – info here.

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SIDEWALK SALE: 11 am-3 pm, at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th): Secondhand books and “gently used household treasures.”

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open daily, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale-

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO PUBLIC: The swim-meet closure continues for the city-run outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm (reopening tomorrow).

2 WADING POOLS OPEN: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm, in the upper park near the north play area; Hiawatha (2700 California SW), 12-5:30 pm, in the park northeast of the community center.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: Roo Forrest and Friends perform 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages.

LAUGH UNTIL YOU DIE: Comedy gaming experience at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 7 pm. Tickets here.

(Friday night’s sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos. Tonight’s sunset is at 9:03 pm)

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: The musical continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm music, Bird Bones‘ EP release party, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

