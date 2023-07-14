West Seattle Summer Fest day 1, Shakespeare in the park, more for your Friday

West Seattle Summer Fest starts this afternoon!

We’ll be in The Junction reporting live from the Info Booth throughout the festival, to show you what’s happening. Here are the basics as you make your plan:

Festival hours today: 1-8 pm (music runs later)

Booth/vendors: 1-8 pm

Sidewalk Sale: Merchants’ hours may vary

Music: 3-10 pm (main stage on California north of Oregon)

Kids Zone: SW Alaska west of California (free activities plus inflatables that are accessible with a daily pass)

Food: SW Alaska east of California (plus year-round restaurants/bars, and also some local booths throughout the festival zone)

Info Booth: In the heart of Walk-All-Ways

See you in The Junction! Here’s what else to know about West Seattle happenings today/tonight:

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of student-grown plants, until 2 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SIDEWALK SALE: 11 am-3 pm, at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th): Secondhand books and “gently used household treasures.”

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

DELRIDGE AND HIAWATHA WADING POOLS OPEN: Noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW and 2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: First day of a two-day swim-meet closure, so no public sessions.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tonight, visit Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage‘s free outdoor performance tonight is “Romeo and Juliet,” 7 pm at Camp Long (5200 35th SW).

KENYON HALL CABARET: All-ages drag show at Kenyon Hall. doors at 7, show at 7:30. Info, including ticket link, in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: The musical continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Midnight Atmosphere, Sundodger, Mourning Watch, Trask, doors 8 pm, music 9 pm at The Skylark – $10, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

FIREWORKS SHOW DOWNTOWN: If you hear sustained fireworks off in the distance – tonight there’s a show following the Mariners’ game at T-Mobile Park.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!