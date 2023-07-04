WEST SEATTLE SCENES: 3 views from the shore

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of tonight’s smoky dusk – the one above is from Gene Pavola. Air quality is expected to remain “moderate” for the next two days; the National Weather Service says wildfire smoke from Canada remains the primary problem. Earlier, looking north, the air was clear when Jerry Simmons photographed this scene at Anchor/Luna Park:

And Ant sent this view of sea life during summer’s lowest low tide today:

Tomorrow’s low-low tide is almost as low – -3.8 feet just before 1 pm.