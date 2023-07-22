West Seattle Grand Parade, Float Dodger 5K, Alki Art Fair, Rat City Rumble, more for your Saturday

(Latest image from SDOT camera in heart of The Junction)

One of summer’s biggest days! And that just counts what’s happening in West Seattle; there’s also that megaconcert across the bay … but first:

STREET CLOSURES/BUS REROUTES FOR 5K & PARADE The Float Dodger 5K and West Seattle Grand Parade take over California Avenue SW between Admiral Way and SW Edmunds until early afternoon. Bus rerouting for the 50, 128, and C Line starts at 5 am. Parking restrictions will be enforced starting at 7 am – move your car by then! Street closures will be phased in starting around 8 am. More info here.

FLOAT DODGER 5K West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) presents the 5K as a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank. This year it starts from the West Seattle High School parking lot (3000 California SW) because of the field work at Hiawatha. Timeline: Last-minute registration opens at 8:30 am, a free kids’ dash happens at 9, and then the 5K starts at 9:30. Root-beer floats afterward!

WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE A tradition since 1935! More than 70 entries, as previewed here, will make their way down California (here’s the route), some on wheels, some on foot, many West Seattle neighbors, plus some of the big parade stars seen all around the city (Seafair Pirates and Clowns, All-City Band) … go grab a spot on the curb somewhere along the route (if you want to hear announcements, be near California/Charlestown or California/Alaska), and have fun waving, clapping, and cheering, The parade starts at California/Lander at 11 am and heads south

Then down at the beach:

ALKI ART FAIR, DAY 2: Second of three days for the Alki Art Fair, which happens in and around the Bathhouse (60th/Alki) and along the promenade.

*Hours today: Booths 10 am-6 pm, music until 7 pm

*Artist/vendor info here

*Music info here

*Food vendors listed here (scroll down)

*Free Kids’ Zone

Alki Art Fair community co-sponsors include WSB. And here’s what else is happening:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-2 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, with a sizable selection of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening every week, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

RAT CITY RUMBLE: Another block party in White Center! Lariat Bar is leading this one, 11 am-5 pm, with 16th SW closed between 98th and 100th, and wrestling matches – in keeping with Lariat’s theme – among the highlights. Here are the details via our partner site White Center Now.

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open daily, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale-

COLMAN POOL OPEN: The public is welcome at the city-run outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm (session schedule here).

2 WADING POOLS OPEN: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm, in the upper park near the north play area; Hiawatha (2700 California SW), 12-5:30 pm, in the park northeast of the community center.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

FREE VACCINATIONS: Looking for a COVID vaccination or booster? 2-5:30 pm, get it free – no health insurance required – at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

S2S FEST & S2S BIKE RIDE FINISH: Peace Peloton presents a festival of food/drink, music, and arts/crafts at Seacrest Park (1660 Harbor SW), 3-10 pm, including the 5 pm finish of the S2S (Summit to Sound) bicycle ride. You can RSVP for the festival for free by going here.

SOULFEST BLOCK PARTY: Starting at 4:30 pm, music, food, and fun will fill the site of this unique celebration in Seaview. Ticket link, music lineup, and more are here.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Les Ailes performs in-store, live, free, all ages, at 6 pm. (4559 California SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), GreenStage presents “Henry VI, part 1.” Free.

(Thursday night’s sunset, photographed by Jen Popp. Tonight’s sunset is at 8:56 pm)

AT KENYON HALL: Doors 7, music 7:30 pm with Kurt Lindsay and Mary Win. Info and reservation link are in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: 7:30 pm, second-to-last performance at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link – almost sold out when last we checked!

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm music, Signal Flags, The Jaydogs, Calli & the Boot ‘n’ Rally, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

EXTRA LATE-NIGHT WATER-TAXI RUNS: Got tix for Taylor Swift? Tonight and tomorrow, the West Seattle Water Taxi adds extra late-night runs – details here.

