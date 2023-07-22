West Seattle, Washington

22 Saturday

76℉

WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE 2023: Report #2 – the winners!

July 22, 2023 4:35 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Grand Parade | West Seattle news

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Grand Parade coordinator Michelle Edwards)

For the eighth consecutive West Seattle Grand Parade, judges have chosen the Seattle Public Schools All-City Band, directed by Dr. Marcus Pimpleton, as the grand-prize winner. Barbara Edwards leads the judging team (above), who watched from various spots along the route, then met post-parade to make their decisions. Here’s the list (we’ll be adding more photos and video, of course):

OVERALL GRAND PRIZE WINNERS

1st Place: Seattle Schools All-City Band
2nd Place: Kennedy Catholic Marching Band and Cheer
3rd Place: Holy Rosary School

COMMUNITY ADULT

1st Place: Lions Club of West Seattle
2nd Place: West Seattle Chamber of Commerce & Battle for West Seattle Winning Softball Team
3rd Place: West Seattle Yacht Club

COMMUNITY YOUTH

1st Place: Our Lady of Guadalupe School
2nd Place: Girl Scouts Rock
3rd Place: West Seattle Jr. Football and Cheer

MARCHING BANDS

1st Place: Seattle Schools All-City Band
2nd Place: Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band
3rd Place (Tie): Washington Scottish Pipe Band and All Star Drumline

COMMERCIAL

1st Place: Dragonfly Yoga Pilates Dance
2nd Place: Dub Sea Fish Sticks
3rd Place: “There’s No Place Like Home” Village Green Retirement

DANCE TEAMS

1st Place: Joyas Mestizas
2nd Place: Grupo Folklorico
3rd Place: Leikarringen of Leif Erikson Lodge 2-001

CHEER TEAMS

1st Place: West Seattle High School Cheer
2nd Place: Chief Sealth High School Cheer
3rd Place: Kennedy Catholic High School Cheer

PERFORMING ACTS

1st Place: Seafair Pirates
2nd Place: Nile Shriners
3rd Place: Endolyne Children’s Choir

CARS & ANTIQUE CARS

1st Place: Corvette Marque Club of Seattle
2nd Place: 1942 American LaFrance Fire Engine
3rd Place: Pacific Northwest Delorean Club

DRILL TEAMS, SR.
1st Place: Epitome Family Entertainment

CONVEYED FLOATS
1st Place: Holy Rosary School
2nd Place: Seafair Commodores
3rd Place: Pacific NW Naval Air Museum Replica Nimitz

FESTIVAL ROYALTY
1st Place: The Daffodil Festival
2nd Place: Fathoms o’ Fun Festival – Legends Around the Sound

Congratulations to all!

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE 2023: Report #2 - the winners!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.