WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE 2023: Report #2 – the winners!

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Grand Parade coordinator Michelle Edwards)
For the eighth consecutive West Seattle Grand Parade, judges have chosen the Seattle Public Schools All-City Band, directed by Dr. Marcus Pimpleton, as the grand-prize winner. Barbara Edwards leads the judging team (above), who watched from various spots along the route, then met post-parade to make their decisions. Here’s the list (we’ll be adding more photos and video, of course):
OVERALL GRAND PRIZE WINNERS
1st Place: Seattle Schools All-City Band
2nd Place: Kennedy Catholic Marching Band and Cheer
3rd Place: Holy Rosary School
COMMUNITY ADULT
1st Place: Lions Club of West Seattle
2nd Place: West Seattle Chamber of Commerce & Battle for West Seattle Winning Softball Team
3rd Place: West Seattle Yacht Club
COMMUNITY YOUTH
1st Place: Our Lady of Guadalupe School
2nd Place: Girl Scouts Rock
3rd Place: West Seattle Jr. Football and Cheer
MARCHING BANDS
1st Place: Seattle Schools All-City Band
2nd Place: Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band
3rd Place (Tie): Washington Scottish Pipe Band and All Star Drumline
COMMERCIAL
1st Place: Dragonfly Yoga Pilates Dance
2nd Place: Dub Sea Fish Sticks
3rd Place: “There’s No Place Like Home” Village Green Retirement
DANCE TEAMS
1st Place: Joyas Mestizas
2nd Place: Grupo Folklorico
3rd Place: Leikarringen of Leif Erikson Lodge 2-001
CHEER TEAMS
1st Place: West Seattle High School Cheer
2nd Place: Chief Sealth High School Cheer
3rd Place: Kennedy Catholic High School Cheer
PERFORMING ACTS
1st Place: Seafair Pirates
2nd Place: Nile Shriners
3rd Place: Endolyne Children’s Choir
CARS & ANTIQUE CARS
1st Place: Corvette Marque Club of Seattle
2nd Place: 1942 American LaFrance Fire Engine
3rd Place: Pacific Northwest Delorean Club
DRILL TEAMS, SR.
1st Place: Epitome Family Entertainment
CONVEYED FLOATS
1st Place: Holy Rosary School
2nd Place: Seafair Commodores
3rd Place: Pacific NW Naval Air Museum Replica Nimitz
FESTIVAL ROYALTY
1st Place: The Daffodil Festival
2nd Place: Fathoms o’ Fun Festival – Legends Around the Sound
Congratulations to all!
