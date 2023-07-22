WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE 2023: Report #2 – the winners!

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Grand Parade coordinator Michelle Edwards)

For the eighth consecutive West Seattle Grand Parade, judges have chosen the Seattle Public Schools All-City Band, directed by Dr. Marcus Pimpleton, as the grand-prize winner. Barbara Edwards leads the judging team (above), who watched from various spots along the route, then met post-parade to make their decisions. Here’s the list (we’ll be adding more photos and video, of course):

OVERALL GRAND PRIZE WINNERS 1st Place: Seattle Schools All-City Band

2nd Place: Kennedy Catholic Marching Band and Cheer

3rd Place: Holy Rosary School COMMUNITY ADULT 1st Place: Lions Club of West Seattle

2nd Place: West Seattle Chamber of Commerce & Battle for West Seattle Winning Softball Team

3rd Place: West Seattle Yacht Club COMMUNITY YOUTH 1st Place: Our Lady of Guadalupe School

2nd Place: Girl Scouts Rock

3rd Place: West Seattle Jr. Football and Cheer MARCHING BANDS 1st Place: Seattle Schools All-City Band

2nd Place: Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band

3rd Place (Tie): Washington Scottish Pipe Band and All Star Drumline COMMERCIAL 1st Place: Dragonfly Yoga Pilates Dance

2nd Place: Dub Sea Fish Sticks

3rd Place: “There’s No Place Like Home” Village Green Retirement DANCE TEAMS 1st Place: Joyas Mestizas

2nd Place: Grupo Folklorico

3rd Place: Leikarringen of Leif Erikson Lodge 2-001 CHEER TEAMS 1st Place: West Seattle High School Cheer

2nd Place: Chief Sealth High School Cheer

3rd Place: Kennedy Catholic High School Cheer PERFORMING ACTS 1st Place: Seafair Pirates

2nd Place: Nile Shriners

3rd Place: Endolyne Children’s Choir CARS & ANTIQUE CARS 1st Place: Corvette Marque Club of Seattle

2nd Place: 1942 American LaFrance Fire Engine

3rd Place: Pacific Northwest Delorean Club DRILL TEAMS, SR.

1st Place: Epitome Family Entertainment CONVEYED FLOATS

1st Place: Holy Rosary School

2nd Place: Seafair Commodores

3rd Place: Pacific NW Naval Air Museum Replica Nimitz FESTIVAL ROYALTY

1st Place: The Daffodil Festival

2nd Place: Fathoms o’ Fun Festival – Legends Around the Sound

Congratulations to all!