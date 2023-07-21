West Seattle, Washington

21 Friday

62℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two bicycles stolen, two bicycles found

July 21, 2023 11:42 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Each of these two reader reports is about two bicycles:

STOLEN BICYCLES: Zoe says thieves in this truck stole two electric folding bikes from her garage last night between 5:45 and 6:15:

It’s a Chevrolet Silverado that she says “drove by in the alley” off 35th SW between Andover and Dakota, “then came back again and stole the bikes … two men, one with white hair, wearing a mask.” The bikes are “a Jetson bike and Lectric Lite beige.”

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN BICYCLES: From Nancy:

Two adult bicycles were left at my office building around 2 am this morning (July 21, 2023) in the 5400 block of California Ave SW. A light green Electra Cruiser 7 bicycle and a green Takara bicycle.

We don’t yet have police-report #s in either of these cases, so if you have specific information on any of these bikes, let us know and we’ll connect you.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two bicycles stolen, two bicycles found"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.