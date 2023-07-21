WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two bicycles stolen, two bicycles found

Each of these two reader reports is about two bicycles:

STOLEN BICYCLES: Zoe says thieves in this truck stole two electric folding bikes from her garage last night between 5:45 and 6:15:

It’s a Chevrolet Silverado that she says “drove by in the alley” off 35th SW between Andover and Dakota, “then came back again and stole the bikes … two men, one with white hair, wearing a mask.” The bikes are “a Jetson bike and Lectric Lite beige.”

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN BICYCLES: From Nancy:

Two adult bicycles were left at my office building around 2 am this morning (July 21, 2023) in the 5400 block of California Ave SW. A light green Electra Cruiser 7 bicycle and a green Takara bicycle.

We don’t yet have police-report #s in either of these cases, so if you have specific information on any of these bikes, let us know and we’ll connect you.