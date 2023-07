The report and photo were sent by Carlos:

My 2016 Kia Soul was stolen from West Seattle. WHITE KIA SOUL, plate number CFY 8219 It was stolen July 9th, 2023 [today]. Case number 23-193036. This car is used to drive special kids.

Carlos didn’t include a location but the police-call log indicates this was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Harbor SW. Thanks again to everyone whose sighting reports have helped find West Seattle neighbors’ stolen vehicles.