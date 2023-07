WSB readers continue to spot stolen cars – maybe you’ll see this one. Erika‘s car was stolen on Friday:

I had my silver Kia Forte stolen between 4:15-5:30 pm on 6/30 right out of my driveway on 18th Ave SW.

License plate BZE3169. Incident report 23-183450. No witness saw the theft. This is the second time I had one of our Kias stolen in the afternoon in front of our house. If anyone sees it, please either text to 206-437-7521 or report to police.