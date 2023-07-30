WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gray Rio; hit-run with witnesses

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
STOLEN GRAY RIO: From Alyssa:
Hoping to get the word out that my boyfriend’s gray Kia Rio hatchback was stolen in front of my house on 42nd Ave SW near SW Graham. Last had eyes on it around 7 pm Friday night and found it missing right before noon Saturday. There was glass and the ignition box lying in the road. If anyone has any information, please call SPD and reference case no. 23-216571.
Car (similar to this) has a faded RockyMounts two-bike bike rack on the back (similar to this).
SEEKING HIT-RUN WITNESSES/SUSPECT: From Jon:
On Friday, my parked car was sideswiped at 4:14 pm while parked on the 2700 block of 49th Ave SW, resulting in a large scratch from the rear quarter panel to the driver’s door.
After reviewing security camera footage, I am particularly interested in talking to the driver of the silver Ford Fusion (2010 era), which passed my car then, and the two cyclists who witnessed the event. I am willing to return the side mirror cap which fell off the other vehicle to the driver of said car in exchange for insurance info!
My email is jonowen@hotmail.com
