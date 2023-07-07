WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car trashed and pushed down Riverview slope; plate and lock left behind after racing

Two more reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN CAR TRASHED, PUSHED DOWN SLOPE: Lorelai‘s 2018 white Hyundai Elantra was stolen Wednesday night or early Thursday near Fauntleroy/Edmunds. This morning it was found about 25 feet down a slope by the Pee Wee baseball fields at Riverview Playfield. Here’s her photo of the car after it was towed out.

She knows how it got there because she found a social-media video showing her car being damaged by a burnout, then shoved down the slope. She adds, “There were also Texas license plates in my car (NSJ-7764)” when found. Any info? Police report number is 23-190153

PLATE AND LOCK LEFT BEHIND: Another incident involving discovery of an out-of-state plate – the photo is from T in Westwood:

T found those in the street after two sets of vehicles sped through their neighborhood – 27th SW between Thistle and Kenyon – this morning around 6:30 am. The first round, T says, involved a black SUV and silver sedan; after that, a dark sedan and white SUV. They called 911; the plate and lock were found later: “I am posting this in case the car descriptions ring a bell or license belongs to someone. Racing on 27th is very common but we have noticed an increase lately.”