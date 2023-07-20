WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Residential robbery/assault; stolen gold Accord

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

RESIDENTIAL ROBBERY/ASSAULT: According to a police-report summary made available today, there was a residential robbery on Wednesday. The report number with the summary cross-references to an incident reported shortly before 6 am Wednesday in a multi-unit building on the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW: “Officers responded to a robbery that occurred at the residence. The (robber) hit the victim with the gun and then took items from the bedroom to include jewelry and the passport of the victim. The (robber) then fled in a vehicle from the scene.” No description of the robber or vehicle was included; we’re trying to find out more. (added) So far, archived audio from the incident includes a partial description of the robber/attacker and vehicle as a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing a white T-shirt and “basketball shorts,” leaving in a blue Mustang.

STOLEN GOLD ACCORD: The photo and report are from Elana: