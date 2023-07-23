WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More gunfire, this time on Delridge Way

10:52 PM: Second gunfire incident in six hours – this time, after numerous reports to 911, police have found shell casings at a gas station near Delridge/Findlay, as well as a car “with blood around it,” though no word of victims so far. There’s also a report of bullets hitting a nearby residence and car. This is still developing.

11:04 PM: Police are investigating whether the Delridge shooting is linked to a driver found with a gunshot wound after a crash at the eastbound West Seattle Bridge’s 4th Avenue exit.

11:11 PM: Back to the West Seattle scene, an officer just told dispatch they’ve recovered “about 50 casings” so far. Whether that’s all at the gas station or elsewhere, they didn’t say.