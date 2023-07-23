West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More gunfire, this time on Delridge Way

July 23, 2023 10:52 pm
10:52 PM: Second gunfire incident in six hours – this time, after numerous reports to 911, police have found shell casings at a gas station near Delridge/Findlay, as well as a car “with blood around it,” though no word of victims so far. There’s also a report of bullets hitting a nearby residence and car. This is still developing.

11:04 PM: Police are investigating whether the Delridge shooting is linked to a driver found with a gunshot wound after a crash at the eastbound West Seattle Bridge’s 4th Avenue exit.

11:11 PM: Back to the West Seattle scene, an officer just told dispatch they’ve recovered “about 50 casings” so far. Whether that’s all at the gas station or elsewhere, they didn’t say.

  • Brett July 23, 2023 (10:54 pm)
    More shots to the south minutes after the shooting on 50th and delridge gas station 

  • Elle July 23, 2023 (10:57 pm)
    I could hear 2 rounds of these recent shots from my bedroom window at 35th and Graham. Very unsettling.

  • Pho Soup July 23, 2023 (11:03 pm)
    We are on 35th and Juneau. We’ve heard shots (not fireworks) twice in the last 15 minutes. 2 different directions. All close. 8-10 rounds each time. This afternoon’s drive by shooting was right in front of our house.  Support your local Police.  They were on the scene this afternoon in 2 minutes. Very professional, kind and sympathetic. 

