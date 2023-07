Nicole reports her 2020 Kia Forte was stolen last night or early today by Lowman Beach – “near the intersection of Lincoln Park Way and Beach Drive. Was parked out on the street there and window was broken with remnants of glass on the street. This has been reported to SPD but just wanted people to be careful if parking there while visiting the beach/Lincoln Park!” License plate is Illinois CT60292; SPD report #23-192134.