WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another 7-11 robbery

For the third time in a week, a West Seattle 7-11 store has been held up. The 35th/Avalon 7-11 was robbed early this morning; last Friday morning, robbers hit the Harbor Avenue and Highland Park 7-11s. In this case, the 911 call came in around 5:20 am today. Archived audio shows officers reported that the robbers were described as Black men in their early 20s, wearing black clothing; a gun was “implied” but not seen. The robbers got away with cash, according to an SPD summary filed later. The dispatcher noted a similar description for the robbers in a holdup in the King County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction an hour earlier.