WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 more stolen-vehicle reports

Police have said at multiple recent community meetings that auto theft is the only category of property crime on the rise in West Seattle. Today is certainly contributing to the trend – we’ve received four more reports:

GREEN FOCUS: Cadence‘s car has a distinctive feature:

Around 12:30 am my car was stolen at gunpoint by two teenagers on the intersection of California and Graham by The Bridge Bar. Last seen heading south on California AVE. It is a green 2006 Ford Focus zx3 with underglow that is purple when the car is on. The license plate is CFG4285. Any details about it would be appreciated. This car is my baby and I love it.

Cadence says police have been contacted; a gunpoint theft would generally be classified as a robbery/carjacking, but we haven’t yet found the report number on the police log.

GRAY TUCSON: Just texted as we wrote this roundup:

My parents just had their car stolen; we live right on 35th between Brandon and Dawson, It is a gray Hyundai Tucson with a license plate number of BSL3533; it was stolen within the last few hours.

Police report # to come for this too.

RED YUKON: From Gail:

I would like to report our 2005 GMC Yukon was stolen sometime between 11:00 and 7:00. 36th SW below the water tower. It’s red; license plate #CHA5090. Police report # 23-206152

GOLD VUE: Hanna reports her sister’s car was taken: “This happened yesterday evening in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo on California Ave and Admiral Way. The car is a 2008 gold Saturn Vue.” It had a temporary plate as it had just been transferred from a relative. We’re waiting for the police report #.