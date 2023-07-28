WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Canaries found – are they a pair?

Earlier this week, we heard about a canary sighting, but the bird flew away. Now we’ve found out from wildlife biologist Kersti Muul, who shared the photos, that there were two, both now captured.

Kersti explains: “One was found at Fauntleroy, the other near Jefferson square. Same day, so likely escaped or released pair. Wings aren’t clipped and no bands. One is on Vashon at Haven, the other is still housed in West Seattle awaiting transportation to Vashon to reunite (assuming it’s a pair).”

P.S. We usually include lost/found birds on the WSB Lost/Found Pets page (listings can be emailed to westseattleblog@gmail.com), surfacing unusual situations like this one to the news stream too.