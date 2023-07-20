WEEKEND PREVIEW: 4 more outdoor local events, from wrestling to opera

While most of the rest of the nation is hotter than usual, our temperatures remain “seasonal” – so it’s prime time to enjoy being outdoors. Here are four unique local events that arrived in the WSB inbox recently (not even all in our calendar yet)

RAT CITY RUMBLE: Another block party in White Center! Lariat Bar is leading this one, 11 am-5 pm Saturday, with 16th SW closed between 98th and 100th, and wrestling matches – in keeping with Lariat’s theme – among the highlights. Here’s the announcement published on our partner site White Center Now.

S2S FEST: Peace Peloton presents a festival of food/drink, music, and arts/crafts at Seacrest Park (1660 Harbor SW), 3-10 pm Saturday. You can RSVP for free by going here.

SOULFEST BLOCK PARTY: Starting at 4:30 pm Saturday, music, food, and fun will fill the site of this unique celebration in Seaview. Ticket link, music lineup, and more are in our calendar listing.

(Seattle Opera photo by Sunny Martini)

OPERA IN THE PARK: Sunday at 10 am, in Highland Park (1100 SW Cloverdale), Seattle Opera will present “our 2023 touring production, Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World, a 35-minute-long bilingual opera written for youth audiences. This interactive piece features an updated text that moves seamlessly between English and Spanish.” Read more here about the event (which will be repeated August 13th if you can’t go this Sunday).