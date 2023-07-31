‘We can get almost anyone on a bike’: Adaptive cycling event planned in West Seatt;e

Next Sunday on the Constellation Park side of the Alki Point Healthy Street (63rd/Beach), a special event is planned by the organization Outdoors for All, which provides options for people with disabilities to ride bikes. We’re spotlighting the announcement today in case you haven’t yet seen it in our Event Calendar:

We will be hosting a free adaptive bike demonstration for people with disabilities at Constellation Park/ Beach Drive Healthy Street on Sunday, August 6 from 10 am-2 pm. We have all sorts of adaptive bikes available including recumbent trikes, hand-powered cycles, and tandems – we can get almost anyone on a bike! More info: outdoorsforall.org or email taylorm@outdoorsforall.org

In partnership with SDOT, Outdoors for All offers free adaptive bike/trike rentals May through September from its headquarters in North Seattle – here’s more info on that.