(WSB photos, video)

Another idyllic night on the east lawn of Hiawatha Community Center, as the comeback season continues for the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s summer concert series. Tonight, a double bill – Midpak:

And the School of Rock:

So many student musicians on that part of the bill, we got a group pic too:

Next Thursday night (July 27th) at 6:30 pm, the ANA presents this year’s third and final concert, with Ranger and the Re-Arrangers. Free, everyone welcome, bring your own chair/blanket!