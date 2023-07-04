VIDEO: C & P Coffee Company’s 20th-anniversary community party

Cameron and Pete Moores are the C & P in their C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – but if you’ve seen the online posts for C & P, you know the two initials always stand for a different phrase relevant to the topic of the moment. This afternoon, “community party” would have applied, as that’s why the coffeehouse held a crowd of people, there to celebrate C & P Coffee’s 20th anniversary. (Which actually was on Valentine’s Day, they admit, observing that winter isn’t ideal party weather.) Special guests helping mark the milestone were the poets of PoetryBridge, one of the community groups that calls C & P their home away from home:

They put together commemorative poetry for the occasion, and read it in the garden out back, after a few words from Pete:

(Read the poem here.) C & P – which already has a Peace Pole – also now has a Poetry Tree:

It’s been a little over five years since another big party at C & P, one at which the Moores expressed gratitude for the community campaign that helped them rescue C & P from redevelopment. (PoetryBridge presented a poem for that occasion, too.)