TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend notes

Friday, July 21st.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Clouds, then sunny, high in upper 70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:33 am; sunset will be at 8:57 pm.

(Thursday moonset photo by James Bratsanos)

WEEKEND ALERTS

*The West Seattle Grand Parade and Float Dodger 5K this Saturday (July 22) will close California SW for several hours, morning to early afternoon, from Admiral to Edmunds, as well as some side streets. Here are the details of bus reroutes, street closures, and parking restrictions.

*Though surface traffic will NOT be affected, maritime traffic needs to know that the low bridge will only be able to open one leaf between 1 am Saturday and 5 am Monday – the full notice is on this webpage.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – Back to regular schedules – check here for advisories. Note extra C and H Line trips for this weekend’s Taylor Swift concerts.

Water Taxi – Also planning extra late-night runs for this weekend’s concerts. Regular service today, though.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service. Check Vessel Watch to see where the boats are.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

