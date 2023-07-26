THURSDAY: Summer Concerts at Hiawatha comeback-season finale

That’s our video from 2019, when Ranger and The Re-Arrangers performed during the last pre-pandemic Summer Concerts at Hiawatha. This year, the Admiral Neighborhood Association brought the series back, and this band will be on stage Thursday night (July 27th) for the last of this year’s free shows. WSB has been a community co-sponsor of the series since its start more than a decade ago, so we’re reminding you today to get your chair, blanket, and picnic ready to take to the east lawn of Hiawatha (along Walnut south of Lander). Showtime tomorrow night is 6:30 pm.