THURSDAY: Here’s what you’ll see and hear at second of three Admiral Neighborhood Association-presented concerts

This Thursday (July 20th), you’re invited back to the east lawn at ” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Hiawatha Community Center for the second of this year’s three free Summer Concerts presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association. Above is this week’s headline band, Midpak, who’ll be joined by musicians from the School of Rock. Bring a blanket or chair, picnic dinner if you feel like it, and grab a spot on the lawn (Walnut south of Lander) in time for the 6:30 pm start. (WSB is a community co-sponsor of this year’s revived series, which is curated by Stephanie Jordan for the ANA.)