THURSDAY: Admiral Neighborhood Association’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha return!

Just two days away …

Thursday’s the night, the east side of Hiawatha Community Center (along Walnut south of Lander) is the place, 6:30 pm is the time, and West Seattle Big Band is who you will see and hear – it’s the first of three Summer Concerts at Hiawatha, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association for the first time since 2019! That’s also West Seattle Art Walk night, so, the ANA tells us, “The Admiral Art Walk participating businesses have passports – those who get theirs stamped (6) and drop them at the ANA booth at the concert will be entered into a drawing for an Admiral Business Prize Pack.” Meantime, as shown on the poster above, the concert series will continue for three consecutive Thursdays – July 13th, 20th, and 27th. Bring a chair and/or blanket to sit on, picnic dinner if you want, and get ready to enjoy outdoor music.