The list for your West Seattle Monday

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s the list for the rest of this gray Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK: All city wading pools are CLOSED today because the weather is expected to stay cloudy/showery and below 70 degrees. However, Highland Park Spraypark remains open, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: This outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

HAVING A ‘NIGHT OUT’ BLOCK PARTY? 1-4 pm, you can visit the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) to pick up informational materials and kids’ goodie bags for your party.

COMMUNITY PADDLE: Monday nights all summer long, get out on the water with Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor SW).

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic continues at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Here are three Monday night options for trivia – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MONDAY MUSIC: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

