SUNDAY: Talk with city reps about where West Seattle’s second off-leash area should be

Reminder – tomorrow in The Junction, you can talk with Seattle Parks reps about where you think West Seattle’s second off-leash area (aka dog park) should be. Two locations are under consideration, as first reported here last month: Upper Lincoln Park or just south of West Seattle Stadium.

So far, we haven’t heard of organized opposition to the stadium-adjacent site, but wildlife advocates have been lining up against the Lincoln Park site. Whatever you think, you’re invited to drop by Parks’ pop-up 10 am-2 pm tomorrow (Sunday, July 23rd) in The Junction. Note: The original Parks announcement said they’ll be at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska), while a subsequent reminder said the Farmers’ Market – so look there if you don’t find them in the park. If you haven’t already answered the online survey, that’s supposed to stay open through the end of this month – find the link, and details of the city’s proposals, by going here.