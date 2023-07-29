SUNDAY: Paddle to Muckleshoot to bring Alki Beach landing for dozens of Indigenous canoe families

(WSB photo from Alki landing during 2018 Canoe Journey)
As reported here last Sunday, the first Canoe Journey since pre-pandemic will see dozens of Indigenous canoe families landing at Alki Beach tomorrow. This year, the Muckleshoot Tribe is hosting the weeklong gathering that will follow the landing. Some have asked us today what time the ~100 canoe families are expected to start arriving. The only time we’ve seen is 11 am; we note on the Paddle to Muckleshoot website that they’re planning a YouTube live stream during the landing, with the feed scheduled to go live starting at 10:30 am. The canoe families are being hosted by the Suquamish Tribe (in North Kitsap) tonight, after arriving there Friday, and will paddle to Alki from there; the schedule on the Suquamish website says they’re expecting the canoe families to depart at 9:30 am and land at Alki around noon. As for what happens once they’re here, this story from the Muckleshoot newspaper explains that shuttle buses will take them to the host tribe’s community center in Auburn, where a week of protocol – cultural sharing – will follow, starting Monday morning. Many of the participating canae families are listed here. This year’s Canoe Journey theme is “Honoring Our Warriors Past & Present.” It’s the first time the Muckleshoot Tribe has hosted in more than 15 years, though they’ve hosted the Alki stop on other Canoe Journeys since then.
