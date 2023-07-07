Shakespeare in the park, outdoor movie, The Mighty Wurlitzer, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Seen at Lincoln Park – photo by Jamie Kinney, jamiekinneyphotos.com)

The weekend’s almost here! Highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of student-grown plants, until 2 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

DELRIDGE AND HIAWATHA WADING POOLS OPEN: Noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW and 2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Second day of a three-day swim-meet closure, so no public sessions.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

PEACE POLE DEDICATION: You’re invited to the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) for this 1 pm event today (the museum is open noon-4 pm on Fridays):

Join SWSHS and the West Seattle Rotary Club to dedicate West Seattle’s newest Peace Pole, installed at the Log House Museum. Rotarians have placed more than a quarter-million Peace Poles around the world, as invitations for people to contemplate what they can do to foster peace. A dedication ceremony is planned at 1 pm at the Log House Museum. Join us to celebrate!

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tonight, visit Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Viva Zapata! – a tribute to The Gits in memory of Mia Zapata, with Black Ends, King Sheim, Beautiful Freaks, Mold Mom, Having Issues, Letterbomb, live at The Skylark – doors at 6, music at 7, $10, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

BOBCAT BOB: A longtime favorite returns to C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover, all ages.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage‘s first free performance of the year in West Seattle is a “Backyard Bard” abbreviated version of “Comedy of Errors,” 7 pm at High Point Commons Park (Graham/Lanham).

BERNARD STRUBER & THE MIGHTY WURLITZER: See and hear Kenyon Hall‘s centerpiece in action during tonight’s show, from Mozart to pop, doors at 7, music at 7:30. Info, including ticket link, in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: The musical continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

OUTDOOR MOVIE: “Inside Out” is tonight’s movie at Maarten Park (4201 SW Juneau), 9 pm, free, all welcome.

FIREWORKS SHOW DOWNTOWN: If you hear sustained fireworks off in the distance – tonight there’s a show following the Swingman game at T-Mobile Park, part of the All-Star Week events.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!