Seeing Taylor Swift this weekend? Two West Seattle notes, including extra Water Taxi runs

Our inbox suggests the citywide excitement over this weekend’s sold-out Taylor Swift concerts at Lumen Field is more intense than what preceded last week’s All-Star Game. So, two notes:

EXTRA WATER TAXI AND C LINE RUNS: Transit services are adding more runs for Saturday and Sunday, including Metro buses and the West Seattle Water Taxi. The WT will add 11:45 pm and 12:15 am runs from Pier 50 downtown both nights, and Metro has a special shuttle that will take concertgoers to the dock, as well as added C Line service.

YOUNGSTOWN COFFEE: The coffee crew at 6030 California SW is stoked. Here’s their announcement: