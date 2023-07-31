SEAFAIR: Here’s what you’ll see off West Seattle in Tuesday’s Parade of Ships

(2022 Seafair Parade of Ships photo by Long Bach Nguyen)

This is Seafair‘s big week, and some of it will be visible from West Seattle. On Wednesday, expect Blue Angels fly-bys before the U.S. Navy demonstration team arrives at Boeing Field around 1:30 pm, but first, there’s the Seafair Fleet arrival tomorrow (Tuesday, August 1st), passing West Seattle’s Elliott Bay shores on their way to “parade” past the downtown waterfront. Today, Seafair has announced which ships are participating:

US Navy: USS Barry (DDG 52), a guided-missile destroyer homeported in Everett

U.S. Coast Guard: USCGC Robert Ward (WPC-1130), a cutter based in Los Angeles, and USCGC Henry Blake (WLM-563), a buoy tender

Royal Canadian Navy: HMCS Edmonton (703), HMCS Yellowknife (706), HMCS Nanaimo (MM 702)

The ships are due along the downtown waterfront at 1 pm so their West Seattle pass should be in the noon hour; you can usually get a good view anywhere from the Alki promenade to Seacrest Pier. Later this week they’ll be open for tours at three downtown locations – on Pier 46, Terminal 66, and Pier 68; the schedules are on the Seafair website.