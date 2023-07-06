West Seattle, Washington

SATURDAY: What to know about Seafair Pirates Landing 2023

July 6, 2023 6:36 pm
(WSB photo from last year)

West Seattle’s next big summer event will bring a crowd to Alki Beach on Saturday (July 8th) for the Seafair Pirates’ Landing. We’ve checked with a spokespirate to get details. Like last year – unlike pre-pandemic years – this will be “just” a landing, not a daylong festival. They’re aiming to arrive around 1 pm, but we’re warned it could be a little earlier, or later. As usual, you’ll hear offshore cannon fire as they approach. On the beach, look for the taped-off area by Alki Bathhouse for the path they’re expected to follow on arrival. On the street, you’ll see their legendary parade boat, the Moby Duck; their spokespirate says they’re also planning to visit Christo’s on Alki, El Chupacabra, and the Benbow Room while in West Seattle.

P.S. Two weeks after the landing, you are invited to breakfast with the Pirates at Brookdale Admiral Heights – 8:30 am Saturday, July 22nd, before the West Seattle Grand Parade – details in our calendar listing.

  • Mike July 6, 2023 (7:16 pm)
    They traditionally get loaded at the Benbow.

  • Anne Bonny July 6, 2023 (9:56 pm)
    We were looking forward to this until our pirate loving toddler daughter asked to see a photo of the Seafair pirates. “Can girls be pirates?” she asked, completely dismayed. Apparently not, according to Seafair?!! We were horrified. 

