UPDATE: Deputies, police, helicopter searching for robbery suspects in south Highland Park

July 12, 2023 2:13 pm
2:13 PM: Thanks for all the tips about Guardian One circling over south Highland Park and a police response on the ground. We’re working to find out what led to this and will update shortly.

2:18 PM: KCSO seems to be the lead agency and a deputy tells us on the ground that they’re looking for robbery suspects. Four, according to dispatch. We don’t yet know where the robbery was.

2:34 PM: A commenter says the robbery was at 16th/107th in White Center; we’re going that way to check. Meantime, the ground search is focused near 12th/Barton.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Deputies, police, helicopter searching for robbery suspects in south Highland Park"

  • WC worker July 12, 2023 (2:18 pm)
    Robbery at the corner of 107th and 16th in WC

    • WSB July 12, 2023 (2:26 pm)
      Thanks, we’re still catching up with all the details and deputies/officers on the ground won’t tell us much.

